Govt rolls out new fee regulation framework for private schools

The Delhi Government has rolled out a new, transparent and time-bound framework for the fixation and regulation of private school fees that will come into effect from the 2025–26 academic session with the implementation of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025.

As part of the implementation, the Directorate of Education has issued detailed directions for the constitution and functioning of School Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs) in all private schools. According to an order issued by Director of Education, Veditha Reddy, schools must constitute their SLFRCs within 15 days and no later than January 10, 2026.

Each SLFRC will oversee the scrutiny and regulation of school fees and will include representation from school management, teachers, parents and the Directorate of Education. Schools have been directed to display and upload the names of committee members on their notice boards and official websites to ensure transparency.

Under the guidelines, the Department of Education nominee under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, will act as the Observer. Schools that do not have a nominee have been instructed to immediately seek appointment through the Deputy Director of Education concerned.

Five parent representatives and three teacher representatives will be selected through a transparent public draw of lots, which must be announced at least seven days in advance. Parents of students admitted under EWS, DG or CWSN categories will not be eligible, and only one parent per family can serve on the committee.

For the academic session 2025–26, school managements are required to submit their proposed fee structure to the SLFRC by January 25, 2026. The committee must examine the proposal and pass a reasoned decision within 30 days, which must be publicly disclosed. If the SLFRC fails to take a decision within the stipulated period, the matter will automatically be referred to the District Level Fee Appellate Committee (DLFRC).

The DLFRC has been empowered to hear appeals and adjudicate disputes related to school fees, providing parents with an institutional grievance redressal mechanism. The Directorate of Education has warned that any delay or non-compliance with the directions will invite action under the Act and Rules.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “A balanced solution is in the interest of every child; conflict is not our policy.” He said the law has been framed as a supplementary measure to the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, with the objective of eliminating arbitrariness and bringing transparency to the fee fixation process.

With nearly 37–38 lakh children studying in Delhi, he said the government considers every child equally important, he added. The timelines issued will apply as a one-time arrangement for the 2025–26 session. From 2026–27, schools will be required to adhere to timelines prescribed under the Act.