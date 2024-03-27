Govt: Schemes to continue uninterrupted

New Delhi, March 26
The planning department of the Delhi government on Tuesday appealed to citizens to not fall prey to misinformation being spread by “notorious elements” who are trying to “take advantage” of the situation arising from the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal.
A statement said, “Speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi that welfare schemes and subsidies will be stopped.”
Planning Department Secretary Niharika Rai said, “Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past.” The department said such rumours create an atmosphere of fear within the general public.
“There shall be no disruption of any kind in disbursement of admissible subsidies, pensions, welfare benefits, etc. Social welfare funds are neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or entity’s personal money,” it said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...