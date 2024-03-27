Govt: Schemes to continue uninterrupted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

The planning department of the Delhi government on Tuesday appealed to citizens to not fall prey to misinformation being spread by “notorious elements” who are trying to “take advantage” of the situation arising from the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

A statement said, “Speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi that welfare schemes and subsidies will be stopped.”

Planning Department Secretary Niharika Rai said, “Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past.” The department said such rumours create an atmosphere of fear within the general public.

“There shall be no disruption of any kind in disbursement of admissible subsidies, pensions, welfare benefits, etc. Social welfare funds are neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or entity’s personal money,” it said.

