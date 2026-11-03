Govt schools halt sanitary napkin supply again, girls without pads since September

Girl students in Delhi government schools have allegedly been left without free sanitary napkins since September 2026, raising serious questions over the implementation of menstrual hygiene measures and compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

Despite attempts by The Tribune to seek a response, Ankita Anand, Director of the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has not responded to queries regarding the disruption.

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Flagging the issue, advocate and social activist Ashok Aggarwal has written to the Secretary (Education), seeking immediate intervention and restoration of the supply. He has termed the disruption a serious lapse affecting the health, dignity and education of lakhs of students studying in government schools.

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In his letter, Aggarwal pointed out that free sanitary napkins had not been distributed for the past two months. “As per established government welfare schemes and court directives on menstrual hygiene, female students — particularly those in upper primary and secondary classes — are entitled to regular and uninterrupted monthly access to sanitary pads,” he wrote.

Highlighting the consequences of the disruption, he said, “A two-month gap in supply has severely disrupted the routine hygiene of these young students, causing grave consequences.”

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The renewed interruption has also brought the Delhi Government’s compliance with the High Court’s directions under scrutiny. In its July 6, 2022, order in a PIL filed by Social Jurist, the court had directed the government to ensure uninterrupted distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students under the Kishori Yojana.

The Division Bench, comprising then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, had specifically stated: “The government shall also in future ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins to girl students under the Kishori Yojana Scheme.”

The government had informed the court that school heads and other education officials had been empowered and provided funds to procure sanitary napkins through the Government e-Marketplace for students of Classes VI to XII.

However, the reported stoppage since September has once again raised concerns over whether the mechanism put in place following the court’s directions is being implemented on the ground.

Aggarwal has urged the Education Secretary to treat the matter as a priority and take action to safeguard the health and education of girl students.