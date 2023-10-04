Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, October 3

Despite the recent upgrade of government schools, there is an acute shortage of teachers in the district. According to sources, eight schools that had been upgraded to Class XII this year were yet to get adequate teaching staff.

Recruitment on The problem is likely to be addressed soon after teachers are shifted under the transfer policy and more are hired in the ongoing recruitment of TGTs and PGTs. — Ashok Kumar, District Education Officer

“Posts of science and commerce teachers in many senior secondary schools are lying vacant,” said a teacher on the condition of anonymity. He said around 30 students of classes XI and XII at the Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Hathin, are forced to join private tuition and online studies at their own cost due to the staff crunch. The schools at Hudithal, Hunchpuri, Hathin Kondal, Dhakalpur, Ladmaki, Paharpur, Mirpur and Babupur villages are among those where percentage of the teaching staff is less than 70 per cent of the sanctioned or required posts, sources claimed. The problem is severe in classes VI to XII as 30 to 35 per cent posts of TGT and PGT teachers are lying vacant, it is reported. The problem is more prominent in schools located in the rural areas as teachers are reluctant to join the duty in schools that are away from the cities or district or sub divisional headquarters.

