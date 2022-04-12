Govt seeks report from JNU on students' clash on Ram Navami

PTI

New Delhi, April 12

The Ministry of Education has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) regarding a clash between student groups on occasion of Ram Navami, officials said on Tuesday.

"As per standard procedures, a formal report has been sought about the clash between the student groups on the occasion of Ram Navami and the unrest on campus, "a senior MoE official said.

Two groups of students clashed at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying 20 students were injured in the violence.

The two student groups on Monday lodged police complaints against each other, while varsity authorities claimed the violence occurred after some students objected to a 'hawan', an assertion also made by RSS-affiliate ABVP.

The JNU administration also warned students of disciplinary action if they were found indulging in any kind of violence on campus.

Hundreds of JNU students affiliated to the Left-leaning All India Students Association (AISA) staged a protest near the Delhi Police headquarters on Monday and demanded the arrest of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members for their alleged role in the violence at the university.