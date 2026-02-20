DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Govt sends eviction notice to 3 slum clusters near PM’s residence in Delhi

Govt sends eviction notice to 3 slum clusters near PM’s residence in Delhi

Reports suggested that around 717 households have been allotted alternative housing at Savda Ghevra, located approximately 45 km from the current site

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:59 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Resident of a slum in New Delhi. File photo
Advertisement

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sent eviction notices to three slum clusters located on Race Course Road, close to the Prime Minister’s residence in the city.

Advertisement

According to the notice sent by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry on Thursday, residents have been asked to vacate the premises of the clusters — Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp — by March 6, and shift to flats allotted to them at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) colony in Savda Ghevra.

Advertisement

Locals have been informed that failure to vacate could invite legal action. Reports suggested that around 717 households have been allotted alternative housing at Savda Ghevra, located approximately 45 km from the current site.

Advertisement

The slum clusters are also located a few kilometres from the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg by the New Delhi Municipal Council in 2016, but official land records continue to reflect the old name.

“As part of the rehabilitation process, a joint survey was conducted in January 2024 by the L&DO and Delhi Development Authority to determine residents’ eligibility for alternate housing under DUSIB’s policy. Following the survey, authorities decided to relocate eligible families to the Savda Ghevra housing complex,” an official of the ministry said.

Advertisement

A prior rehabilitation notice issued on October 29, 2025, was challenged before the Delhi High Court. In November, the court directed the government to respond and stated that residents should not be evicted without following procedural safeguards. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in May, with the court’s interim protection order remaining in effect until then.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts