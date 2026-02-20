Govt sends eviction notice to 3 slum clusters near PM’s residence in Delhi

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sent eviction notices to three slum clusters located on Race Course Road, close to the Prime Minister’s residence in the city.

According to the notice sent by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry on Thursday, residents have been asked to vacate the premises of the clusters — Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp — by March 6, and shift to flats allotted to them at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) colony in Savda Ghevra.

Locals have been informed that failure to vacate could invite legal action. Reports suggested that around 717 households have been allotted alternative housing at Savda Ghevra, located approximately 45 km from the current site.

The slum clusters are also located a few kilometres from the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg by the New Delhi Municipal Council in 2016, but official land records continue to reflect the old name.

“As part of the rehabilitation process, a joint survey was conducted in January 2024 by the L&DO and Delhi Development Authority to determine residents’ eligibility for alternate housing under DUSIB’s policy. Following the survey, authorities decided to relocate eligible families to the Savda Ghevra housing complex,” an official of the ministry said.

A prior rehabilitation notice issued on October 29, 2025, was challenged before the Delhi High Court. In November, the court directed the government to respond and stated that residents should not be evicted without following procedural safeguards. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in May, with the court’s interim protection order remaining in effect until then.