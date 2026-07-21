Govt sources on Rahul sit-in: Troubling precedent, similar protests in neighbourhood had grave consequences

Government sources on Tuesday described Rahul Gandhi's sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in a high security zone as deeply troubling and said the development sets a precedent that is concerning.

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Top sources referred to similar protests near official residences of the heads of state and the far-reaching consequences such agitations had in those countries.

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"Such protests as the one Rahul Gandhi staged today raise serious security concerns and are simply not consistent with the norms of mature democracies. Similar protests in the neighbourhood that targeted homes of political leaders led to dangerous consequences which everyone has seen," said a senior government leader after Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders were removed from the site of protest and brought to a local stadium.

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The reference was to anti-government protesters who stormed and plundered the Ganabhaban, then Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka, leading to her escape to India on August 5, 2024.

Before that on July 9, 2022, similar storming of official residences of both the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka led to both leaders stepping down and their homes were set ablaze.

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Also, Kathmandu saw violent anti-corruption protests and storming of then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot on September 9, 2025.

All these protests unfolded outside the residence of the heads of state, government sources said, expressing deep concern at the Rahul-led Congress sit-in near the PM's official residence in Delhi.