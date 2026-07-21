DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Govt sources on Rahul sit-in: Troubling precedent, similar protests in neighbourhood had grave consequences

Govt sources on Rahul sit-in: Troubling precedent, similar protests in neighbourhood had grave consequences

Top sources refer to similar protests near official residences of the heads of state and the far-reaching consequences such agitations had in those countries

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:47 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Police detain Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi from the protest site near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence during Congress's protest, demanding the resignations of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Advertisement

Government sources on Tuesday described Rahul Gandhi's sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in a high security zone as deeply troubling and said the development sets a precedent that is concerning.

Advertisement

Top sources referred to similar protests near official residences of the heads of state and the far-reaching consequences such agitations had in those countries.

Advertisement

"Such protests as the one Rahul Gandhi staged today raise serious security concerns and are simply not consistent with the norms of mature democracies. Similar protests in the neighbourhood that targeted homes of political leaders led to dangerous consequences which everyone has seen," said a senior government leader after Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders were removed from the site of protest and brought to a local stadium.

Advertisement

The reference was to anti-government protesters who stormed and plundered the Ganabhaban, then Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka, leading to her escape to India on August 5, 2024.

Before that on July 9, 2022, similar storming of official residences of both the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka led to both leaders stepping down and their homes were set ablaze.

Advertisement

Also, Kathmandu saw violent anti-corruption protests and storming of then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot on September 9, 2025.

All these protests unfolded outside the residence of the heads of state, government sources said, expressing deep concern at the Rahul-led Congress sit-in near the PM's official residence in Delhi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts