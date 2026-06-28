Govt suspends seven officials over medicine procurement lapses

The Delhi Government has suspended five pharmacists and two officials with immediate effect following an investigation that found irregularities at Central Procurement Agency (CPA) medicine stores.

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The inquiry found lapses in medicine procurement, storage and management, leading the government to initiate disciplinary action against the officials.

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According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the investigation revealed administrative negligence and irregularities in the functioning of CPA stores. Acting on the findings, the government ordered the suspension of the seven officials to strengthen accountability and transparency in public administration.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The Delhi Government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Corruption and administrative negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Reiterating the government’s commitment to clean governance, she said accountability in matters related to public interest was its highest priority. She added that strict action would continue against any officer or employee found guilty of corruption, negligence or dereliction of duty.

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The CM’s Office said the government remained committed to transparency, accountability and efficient public service delivery, especially in sectors linked to public welfare such as healthcare.