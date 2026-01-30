DT
Home / Delhi / Government to build integrated rehab for kids in conflict with law

Government to build integrated rehab for kids in conflict with law

Alipur facility to house 700 children; focus on reform, reintegration

Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:48 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
The Delhi Government is set to construct a modern, integrated complex equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the care, reform and rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday.

The proposed facility, to be developed on around eight acres of land in Alipur, will have the capacity to accommodate nearly 700 children, including those awaiting hearings before the Juvenile Justice Board under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, as well as those who have completed legal procedures in their cases. The primary objective of the complex will be to reintegrate such children into mainstream society through structured care and rehabilitation, rather than punishment.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with members of the Juvenile Justice Committee, which was also attended by senior officials of the Department of Women and Child Development. The meeting involved detailed deliberations on the legal, social and humanitarian dimensions of dealing with children in conflict with the law, following which a consensus was reached on the need for a comprehensive, safe and modern system in the Capital.

Addressing the issue, Gupta noted that several existing homes for such children in Delhi are decades old and scattered across the city. To address these challenges, the government has decided to create a single, integrated and modern facility that brings together care, protection and rehabilitation under one roof.

The complex will offer a wide range of facilities, including formal education, sports infrastructure, yoga, mental health counselling, behavioral correction programmes and skill development training. Children housed at the facility will follow age- and need-appropriate daily routines, engage in creative and recreational activities, and receive guidance aimed at building self-confidence and preparing them for a productive future.

