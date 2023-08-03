Govt to ensure best educational facilities for poor: Delhi CM Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, August 2

The AAP government will ensure that the poor and the underprivileged have access to the best educational facilities in Delhi government schools, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new school building in Deoli Pahari, Sangam Vihar, the CM said for the development of the nation, every child should have access to quality education.

“BR Ambedkar said if you want to develop the country, you need to educate each and every child. He too belonged to a very poor family but had the finest education from abroad,” he said. Kejriwal added that the school will be of great benefit for students living in the densely populated region of Sangam Vihar.

“Two to three government schools are being inaugurated in Delhi every month, and several poor and underprivileged children are studying there now,” he said. Drawing a comparison with the private schools, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said government schools here have surpassed private schools in terms of quality.

The newly built four-storeyed school consists of 62 classrooms, four labs, two libraries and a lift among other facilities. While the morning shift will cater to girls, the evening shift will cater to boys. The school will offer science, commerce, arts and vocational studies as well.

