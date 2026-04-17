Govt to introduce 20 geriatric ambulances

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced that the government will soon introduce 20 advanced geriatric ambulances to strengthen emergency healthcare services for senior citizens across the Capital.

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The new ambulances, equipped with modern life-support systems, are designed to cater specifically to the medical needs of elderly patients and are expected to improve response time as well as pre-hospital care.

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With the addition of these vehicles, the fleet of the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) will increase from 331 to 351 ambulances. The service, accessible through the 102 helpline and integrated with the 112 Emergency Response Support System, plays a key role in Delhi’s emergency response network. The government has also outlined plans to gradually expand the fleet to 1,000 ambulances.

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The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen healthcare accessibility and infrastructure in the city, backed by a budgetary allocation of Rs 13,034 crore for the health sector.

Ongoing measures include the upgrade of critical care facilities and completion of key hospital projects to ensure seamless linkage between emergency response and treatment.