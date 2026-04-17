icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Govt to introduce 20 geriatric ambulances

Govt to introduce 20 geriatric ambulances

To boost emergency care for the elderly

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:57 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced that the government will soon introduce 20 advanced geriatric ambulances to strengthen emergency healthcare services for senior citizens across the Capital.

Advertisement

The new ambulances, equipped with modern life-support systems, are designed to cater specifically to the medical needs of elderly patients and are expected to improve response time as well as pre-hospital care.

Advertisement

With the addition of these vehicles, the fleet of the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) will increase from 331 to 351 ambulances. The service, accessible through the 102 helpline and integrated with the 112 Emergency Response Support System, plays a key role in Delhi’s emergency response network. The government has also outlined plans to gradually expand the fleet to 1,000 ambulances.

Advertisement

The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen healthcare accessibility and infrastructure in the city, backed by a budgetary allocation of Rs 13,034 crore for the health sector.

Ongoing measures include the upgrade of critical care facilities and completion of key hospital projects to ensure seamless linkage between emergency response and treatment.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts