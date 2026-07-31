Govt to introduce ‘Property Aadhaar Card’, bring Bill to digitise properties

The Delhi Government will introduce the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, to create a comprehensive digital database of every property in the national capital, with each property being assigned a unique ‘Property Aadhaar Card’, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday.

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The proposed legislation aims to establish a scientific, technology-driven land records system to address long-standing issues related to ownership disputes, property transactions, inheritance and approvals.

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The government will convene a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to take up the Bill.

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Announcing the initiative, Gupta said every property in Delhi would be assigned a secure digital identity, similar to how Aadhaar provides a unique identity to citizens.

“Just as Aadhaar has provided every citizen with a trusted identity, every property in Delhi will now have a secure and authentic digital identity. This will make property records more transparent, well-organised and technologically secure,” she said.

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The move builds on the Centre’s SVAMITVA Scheme, under which the Delhi Government has already issued smart property cards in 30 rural villages using drone surveys and technical support from the Survey of India. Describing it as a successful pilot, the Chief Minister said the exercise had created authenticated property records and reduced the scope for future land disputes in rural areas.

The government now plans to extend the exercise across the National Capital Territory. Unlike the rural-focused SVAMITVA project, the proposed legislation will cover residential, commercial and all other categories of urban properties. Officials said digital records would be prepared for every floor of every building to ensure that no property remains outside the system.

According to the government, the absence of an integrated land records system has for decades complicated property ownership, sale and purchase, inheritance, loan approvals and building permissions, besides contributing to litigation over land ownership.

Gupta said authenticated digital records prepared through drone surveys and digital mapping would eliminate ambiguity, improve transparency and make public services related to land and property more efficient.

“The initiative is not merely about creating records but about laying the foundation for Delhi’s future digital governance framework,” she said.

The proposed Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, which has been reviewed by a Group of Ministers and is currently in the approval process, will provide the legal framework for assigning a Unique Property ID to every property through the proposed Property Aadhaar Card.