Govt to launch month-long cleanliness drive from Aug 1

As part of India’s Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Government will launch an ambitious citywide cleanliness campaign titled “Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage – Cleanliness Drive” from August 1 to 31.

Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged city residents to actively participate in the month-long drive aimed at making Delhi cleaner, healthier and more livable.

During a high-level review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta outlined the roadmap for the campaign and called for coordinated inter-departmental efforts and widespread public participation. The campaign will specifically focus on residential areas, schools, marketplaces, public offices, hospitals, bus terminals and informal settlements.

“All departments of the Delhi Government will participate in this campaign. RWAs, market associations, school and college students and other institutions will play a key role,” said the Chief Minister. A dedicated online portal will soon be launched where citizens can upload ‘before and after’ photos of cleaned areas to highlight their contributions.

The campaign will be marked by special programmes every Saturday and Sunday, with mass mobilisations and on-ground drives. Government offices, especially schools and hospitals, have been instructed to remove old waste and unused items from storerooms. Delhi Metro, PWD, NDMC, MCD and DUSIB will be among the major civic bodies contributing to the effort.

Urban Development and Education Minister Ashish Sood, who also attended the meeting, highlighted the vital role of students in the campaign. He stated that school and college youth would serve as ambassadors of change and help in spreading awareness across communities.

“We are also considering ways to recognise and reward citizens who actively contribute and upload their work on the portal,” he added.

A final coordination meeting will be held on July 29 at the civic centre with ministers, MPs, councillors and stakeholder representatives to assign responsibilities and ensure the smooth rollout of the campaign.