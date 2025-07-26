DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Govt to launch month-long cleanliness drive from Aug 1

Govt to launch month-long cleanliness drive from Aug 1

CM urges residents to actively participate in campaign
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Advertisement

As part of India’s Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Government will launch an ambitious citywide cleanliness campaign titled “Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage – Cleanliness Drive” from August 1 to 31.

Advertisement

Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged city residents to actively participate in the month-long drive aimed at making Delhi cleaner, healthier and more livable.

During a high-level review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta outlined the roadmap for the campaign and called for coordinated inter-departmental efforts and widespread public participation. The campaign will specifically focus on residential areas, schools, marketplaces, public offices, hospitals, bus terminals and informal settlements.

Advertisement

“All departments of the Delhi Government will participate in this campaign. RWAs, market associations, school and college students and other institutions will play a key role,” said the Chief Minister. A dedicated online portal will soon be launched where citizens can upload ‘before and after’ photos of cleaned areas to highlight their contributions.

The campaign will be marked by special programmes every Saturday and Sunday, with mass mobilisations and on-ground drives. Government offices, especially schools and hospitals, have been instructed to remove old waste and unused items from storerooms. Delhi Metro, PWD, NDMC, MCD and DUSIB will be among the major civic bodies contributing to the effort.

Advertisement

Urban Development and Education Minister Ashish Sood, who also attended the meeting, highlighted the vital role of students in the campaign. He stated that school and college youth would serve as ambassadors of change and help in spreading awareness across communities.

“We are also considering ways to recognise and reward citizens who actively contribute and upload their work on the portal,” he added.

A final coordination meeting will be held on July 29 at the civic centre with ministers, MPs, councillors and stakeholder representatives to assign responsibilities and ensure the smooth rollout of the campaign.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts