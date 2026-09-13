Govt to monitor Ridge plantations as Delhi targets 70 lakh trees

The Delhi Government’s Forest Department plans to carry out regular ground-level checks of plantation work across the Ridge to ensure newly planted saplings are planted properly and maintained.

A senior department official said tenders had been invited to appoint implementation partners for multi-stage monitoring of plantation activities in the Central Ridge, under the Western Forest Division, and the Southern Ridge, under the Southern Forest Division.

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The monitoring exercise will ensure that plantation drives are carried out as planned and prescribed norms are followed on the ground. It will include checks on how saplings are planted and whether they receive adequate care and maintenance after plantation.

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The move comes as the Delhi Government steps up its plantation campaign, with a target of planting around 70 lakh trees and plants during 2026-27.