Govt to procure onions, sugar from NAFED if prices rise: Delhi CM

The Delhi Government will procure onions and sugar from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and make them available at affordable rates if their prices rise further, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

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Gupta chaired a review meeting on the availability and prices of onions and sugar in the national capital, where officials said there was currently no shortage of either commodity. However, in view of the possibility of a further increase in prices, the Chief Minister directed the Food and Supplies Department to prepare a detailed action plan.

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The government is also considering setting up camps at different locations across Delhi to make onions available to residents at affordable rates. The Chief Minister directed officials to initiate the process of procuring onions from NAFED.

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Under the proposed arrangement, onions and sugar would be sold at the price at which they are procured from NAFED, while the Delhi Government would bear transportation and other related expenses.

Food and Supplies Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “We will not allow the burden of rising onion and sugar prices to fall on Delhi residents.”

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The department has also been instructed to monitor the supply of onions received from NAFED, ensure their proper distribution in the market and prevent hoarding. Officials have been asked to take necessary action wherever irregularities are found.

The government will also monitor sugar stocks to prevent hoarding. Sirsa said the Delhi Government would take action if sugar is found to be stored beyond the permitted limit.

The department has additionally been directed to examine measures to ensure that sugar is supplied to consumers at affordable rates and submit a detailed plan.