Govt withdraws CRPF from Delhi CM's security; Delhi Police to provide protection       

Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man on August 20 morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:30 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Rekha Gupta. File photo
The Centre has withdrawn the Z category CRPF security provided to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta days after she was accorded the cover following an attack on her, official sources said on Monday.

Her security had been entrusted to Delhi Police again, they said.

Gupta, 51, was attacked by a man on August 20 morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

A day later, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing was asked by the Union home ministry to extend its cover to her as part of Z category protection protocol of the Centre.

The CRPF cover has been withdrawn and Delhi Police are now providing security to the Delhi CM, sources told PTI.

The orders for extending the CRPF cover were to be issued formally by the Centre but there was a change of plan and finally the orders for withdrawal were issued, they said.

Delhi Police have arrested two persons till now as part of the investigation into the attack on the CM. This includes prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.

