Govt’s early delimitation push to fast-track women’s quota: Opposition fears major federal skew

Ever since the government announced its intentions to fast-track women’s reservation process by raising the strength of Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by 50% each, the Opposition has been flagging concerns around a potential federal skew such a move could cause.

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What the government is proposing is this - seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies be raised by 50% each and 33% women’s reservation be then implemented on the newly enhanced strength of the legislative chambers. This, the ministers argue, will retain the current strength of all chambers (with southern states fearing reduction of seats in Lok Sabha) while enabling an early commencement of the women’s reservation.

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For this to happen, the government will have to bring two constitution amendment bills between April 16 and 18 when the Budget Session will reconvene to take up the agenda in question.

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The first Bill will need to amend the Women’s Reservation Act (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) 2023 which permits 33% seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and Delhi Assembly but adds that such a quota will apply only after 2029 once the delimitation exercise following the Census concludes. So the government’s first Bill on April 16 will have to delink women’s quota from the delimitation post the latest Census (happening only now) rule and will say that women’s quota can be fixed through delimitation based on the outcomes of Census 2011. Delimitation amounts to fixing boundaries of territorial constituencies of the Lok Sabha or of a province which has a legislative body and is followed by a Census exercise which details the current population of a given state.

As per the current constitutional provision contained in the 84th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2002, delimitation exercise in India is frozen until after the 2026 Census.

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So the government’s second Bill on April 16 will need to amend this 2002 law to end the existing freeze and enable a delimitation based on Census 2011.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allaying the concerns of Southern states, has said that the proposed expansion of legislative chambers by 50% won’t reduce the representation of any state in those chambers, the opposition is not impressed.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls the government move to link the expansion of constituencies across board with 33% women’s reservation a “weapon of mass distraction.”

He argues, with support from Congress colleague and Chandigarh Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, that this proposal seeks to mislead.

“The PM says South Indian states will not be hurt if the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased by 50% and the number of seats of each state in the Lok Sabha is also increased by 50%. This is hoodwinking...For example, the difference between UP’s and Kerala’s seats in Lok Sabha is now 60. Modi’s proposal will increase it to 90. Likewise the difference between UP and Tamil Nadu will increase from 41 to at least 61,” Jairam says.

Manish Tewari agrees and adds that the framing of the entire debate must be how much will Southern India, Western India, North Eastern India and North-Western India loose in terms of political heft compared to the Hindi heartland states in terms of the gap in the number of parliamentary seats between them and the Hindi heartland states.

“The North West - Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and even Delhi will lose are already marginalised in the larger federal scheme. Together they today have just 40 seats in Parliament. UP alone has 80 and this gap will only further increase,” Tewari says as the Congress made it clear on Sunday that it will keep demanding that the entire legislative agenda around the matter to held over for a through debate until after the ongoing state Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and Kerala.

The Congress-led opposition wants nothing less than an all-party meeting on the issue before any sweeping changes to the current structures of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies are brought about which, they feel, will politically benefit Hindi speaking states. The Congress has even flagged the Registrar General of India’s remarks that the entire data from Census 2026 exercise, which began on April 1, would be available within 2027.

“So if data from the current 2026 Census will be available in 2027, why can’t the delimitation exercise happen on the basis of that data and then the women’s quota of 33% fixed on the basis of the latest set of population statistics for each state. The government would still be able to meet the proposed target of rolling out women’s quota by 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Why the fixation for delimitation based on Census 2011?,” many opposition leaders ask, adding that the government move appears more motivated by an urge to influence electors in the ongoing Assembly elections than anything else.

The issue, meanwhile, continues to gather steam and is sure to raise a major storm when Parliament reconvenes to debate it on April 16.