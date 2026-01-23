DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 'Govt's positive reforms transform India's economic growth': Vaishnaw at Davos

'Govt's positive reforms transform India's economic growth': Vaishnaw at Davos

He emphasised need to strengthen internal capabilities to enhance resilience amid geopolitical, geoeconomic and geotechnical turbulence

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:20 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Advertisement

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said India’s reform momentum has transformed the country's economy into a high-growth, resilient and globally trusted destination.

Advertisement

At the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Vaishnaw said India has undertaken landmark reforms in recent years, including labour code reforms, simplification of the goods and services tax, reforms in the energy sector and opening up of nuclear energy to the private sector, which are generating strong investor confidence across sectors.

Advertisement

He cited several instances, including IKEA announcing plans to double its investment and Qualcomm significantly expanding its workforce in India. He said India is today the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with a consistent growth trajectory of 6–8 per cent projected over the next five years.

Advertisement

Commenting on the on global uncertainties, Vaishnaw emphasised the need to strengthen internal capabilities to enhance resilience amid geopolitical, geoeconomic and geotechnical turbulence. He stated the government is focused on ensuring that all foundational building blocks of the economy are firmly in place to enable India to weather global disruptions.

He further added that India is systematically building its own semiconductor ecosystem, developing a comprehensive artificial intelligence stack, rapidly scaling up defence production and enabling Indian IT firms to transition from traditional software services to AI-driven solutions.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the global perception of India at Davos, as Vaishnaw said, has been overwhelmingly positive, with India being widely regarded as a trusted country demonstrating consistent economic growth. He noted that deliberations across panels reflected a broad consensus that India’s emergence as the world’s third-largest economy is now a matter of timing rather than possibility.

In another panel discussion titled ‘Can India Become the Third Largest Economy in the World’ at Davos, Vaishnaw outlined that India is going to grow with 6-8 per cent real growth and a moderate 2-4 per cent inflation, and a nominal growth of 10-13 per cent with a 95 per cent confidence interval in the next 5 years.

This growth story is built on four pillars: the pillar of public investment in physical, digital and social infra; the pillar of making sure that the entire society grows along with the growth of the country, so very inclusive growth; third, the pillar of manufacturing and innovation; fourth, the pillar of simplification, he explains.

With regard to economic growth, Vaishnaw said, “India is resilient economy. The fundamentals, macro as well as micro, are very strong. And that really helped us through this turbulent period. The country's exports have actually increased despite the tariffs. And, with that, our producers are finding new markets and we are growing our export sector in multiple ways. For example, electronics has now become the third largest exported commodity out of India, after, of course, engineered goods and petroleum products — which was like unbelievable even 10 years ago.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts