Govt’s Raksha Bandhan gift: 17 lakh Delhi women to get Rs 2,500 monthly aid

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana (DLY), under which more than 17 lakh eligible women in the national capital will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500, fulfilling a key poll promise of the BJP government.

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The scheme’s guidelines were approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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Announcing the decision, Gupta said the online application portal would open on August 1, with the government aiming to release the first instalment on Raksha Bandhan. A budgetary provision of Rs 5,110 crore has been made for the scheme in the 2026-27 Budget.

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Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the scheme was aimed at strengthening the economic independence and social security of women.

“The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will lay the foundation for dignity and a brighter future for women,” she said, adding that the government had fulfilled its commitment to women within a little over a year of assuming office.

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The scheme will cover women aged 21 to 60 years with an annual family income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. It will initially remain in force for three years and may be extended with suitable modifications.

Beneficiaries will be able to choose between two modes of receiving the monthly assistance. Under one option, Rs 1,500 will be deposited in a recurring or fixed deposit account, while Rs 1,000 will be credited to a CBDC Digital Rupee wallet for spending on government-approved goods and services. Alternatively, beneficiaries may opt to receive the entire Rs 2,500 in an RD or FD to encourage long-term savings.

The application process will be conducted entirely online through the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal. The government said a district-level mechanism would scrutinise applications, grant approvals and address grievances to ensure transparency.

The Cabinet also approved eligibility and exclusion criteria for the scheme. Women already receiving benefits under other financial assistance or pension schemes, income taxpayers, GST return filers, government employees, women with more than three living children, families consuming over 2,400 units of electricity annually, households owning a four-wheeler, families with a member employed by the Centre, state government, PSUs or other government organisations and women with a criminal record will not be eligible.

Beyond direct financial support, the government said the scheme would encourage beneficiaries to enrol children in school, obtain APAAR and ABHA IDs, ensure timely immunisation, register on the POSHAN Tracker, participate in environmental campaigns such as “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, adopt sustainable practices and join self-help groups and skill development programmes.