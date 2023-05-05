Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court order staying trial court proceedings against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal in a case of allegedly abusing her official position to appoint people associated with the AAP to different posts in the women’s rights body.

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant, however, asked the high court to decide the case expeditiously.

The Delhi HC had on March 10 stayed the trial court proceedings against Maliwal and sought a status report from the Anti-Corruption Bureau on her plea challenging the trial court order framing charges under the anti-corruption law. The essential ingredient of receiving any pecuniary gain was not present in the matter, the HC had noted.

On December 8, 2022, the trial court had ordered framing of charges against Maliwal and three others under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, including Section 13(1)(d) (criminal misconduct by a public servant).