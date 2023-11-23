Graft Case: Supplementary report on Chief Secretary submitted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi on Wednesday submitted a fresh report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged corruption case involving Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar and his son.

The minister gave a supplementary report to the CM reiterating her demand to suspend the CS.

The CS is alleged to be involved in a corruption case that benefited his son’s company of Rs 315 crore in land acquisition for the Dwarka Expressway in 2018.

The minister’s report said the CS did not take any action against the District Magistrate (DM). A paper wrestling was going on and the DM was not suspended despite knowing all facts. “The Chief Secretary tried his best to save the DM. His son’s company got benefits; CBI and ED investigations are necessary to bring out the truth. It is necessary to suspend the CS until the completion of probe,” she said.

#Arvind Kejriwal