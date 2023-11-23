Graft Case: Supplementary report on Chief Secretary submitted

New Delhi, November 22
Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi on Wednesday submitted a fresh report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged corruption case involving Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar and his son.
The minister gave a supplementary report to the CM reiterating her demand to suspend the CS.
The CS is alleged to be involved in a corruption case that benefited his son’s company of Rs 315 crore in land acquisition for the Dwarka Expressway in 2018.
The minister’s report said the CS did not take any action against the District Magistrate (DM). A paper wrestling was going on and the DM was not suspended despite knowing all facts. “The Chief Secretary tried his best to save the DM. His son’s company got benefits; CBI and ED investigations are necessary to bring out the truth. It is necessary to suspend the CS until the completion of probe,” she said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...