GRAP-1 curbs in Delhi as air quality turns ‘poor’

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked Stage 1 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after the Capital’s air quality slipped into the “poor” category.

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In an order issued on May 19, the commission said Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) had climbed to 208, marking a steady rise in pollution levels. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggested that the air is likely to remain in the same category over the next few days.

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“The AQI has shown increasing trend and has reached 208 today,” the order stated.

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The decision was taken after a meeting of the GRAP sub-committee, which reviewed the prevailing air quality situation as well as weather forecasts before directing the immediate implementation of all Stage-I measures across Delhi-NCR.

The agencies have been asked to intensify dust-control measures, tighten monitoring of construction and demolition activities, ensure proper disposal of waste and step up action against polluting vehicles and incidents of open burning.

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The CAQM also instructed departments and civic agencies to maintain strict vigil to prevent pollution levels from worsening further. The authorities have been told to intensify enforcement of measures already listed under the existing GRAP framework.

Residents, too, may be asked to follow the citizen charter under Stage I, including reducing the use of private vehicles, avoiding open burning, and complying with pollution-control norms.

The sub-committee said it would continue to closely monitor the situation and review further action depending on changes in air quality and weather forecasts in the days ahead.