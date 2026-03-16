GRAP-1 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan following a significant improvement in air quality.

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Owing to favourable meteorological conditions, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 119 on Monday, according to the CAQM.

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"Further, the forecast by IMD and IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in the moderate category in the coming days," an official said.

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GRAP-1 restrictions have been in force under an order issued on ctober 14 last year.