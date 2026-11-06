Two people, both labourers, were killed and four injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Gali Sitara. The incident has brought the implementation of GRAP under scrutiny, exposing the need to establish whether the officials responsible for monitoring construction sites were carrying out inspections or limiting their role to issuing directions and reporting enforcement figures.

Advertisement

MCD is central to this accountability, like in almost every fatal incident in the capital, the civic-body has missed no chance to be in the bad light for playing its part behind losing human lives.

Advertisement

Under CAQM's Statutory Direction No. 86, the MCD Commissioner and zonal Deputy Commissioners have powers to order closure of construction sites, impose environmental compensation and initiate prosecution for violations of dust-mitigation directions. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee is responsible for monitoring construction and demolition projects exceeding 500 square metres, while municipal authorities have enforcement responsibilities at smaller sites.

Chawri Bazaar's property measured around 50 square metres, according to the MCD. The civic body has also confirmed that no building plan was sanctioned for the structure. This places the question of site-level monitoring directly before the MCD that was this property inspected, was any violation detected and, if construction activity was continuing in breach of the applicable GRAP restrictions, why was it allowed to proceed?

Advertisement

The distinction between GRAP stages is important. Stage II requires intensified dust mitigation and enforcement, while the explicit restrictions on most construction and demolition activities are imposed under Stage III and Stage IV, subject to specified exemptions. The authorities must therefore disclose which stage and directions were applicable when the footage was recorded and whether the activity fell within the prohibited categories.

MCD has suspended the concerned junior engineer and assistant engineer following the collapse. But suspensions after fatalities cannot replace an examination of the enforcement chain. The corporation must produce its inspection records, identify the officials responsible for the property's zone and explain whether any monitoring took place before the building gave way.

GRAP's credibility rests not on how many restrictions are announced or how many inspections are reported, but on whether violations are detected and stopped. If a site in the heart of the Capital escaped effective monitoring, the question extends beyond two suspended officials to the accountability of the supervisory machinery responsible for enforcing the plan.

Chawri Bazaar building collapse site highlighted construction-related activity was continuing at the moment it collapsed, raising questions over whether officials responsible for monitoring compliance ever checked the property or have 'apparently missed' checking this site. What remained is a question that the agencies responsible for enforcement cannot sidestep, who was checking whether GRAP restrictions were being followed, and why was the activity not stopped, if it violated the applicable directions? Deaths could have been prevented if only one assigned officer would have opted to do his/her job honestly which he was assigned to.

Chawri Bazaar building collapse must prompt an examination of GRAP enforcement at individual construction sites, with inspection records and responsibility fixed at every level. Otherwise, the restrictions risk remaining far more visible in government orders than on the ground.