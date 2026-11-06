GRAP curbs 'apparently missed' Chawri Bazaar's construction site
Chawri Bazaar building collapse site highlighted construction-related activity was continuing at the moment it collapsed, raising questions over whether officials responsible for monitoring compliance ever checked the property or have 'apparently missed' checking this site
NDRF team during the rescue operation after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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