GRAP curbs: To keep non-compliant vehicles out, Capital ups border vigil

With air pollution remaining a major concern, the Delhi Traffic Police have stepped up enforcement of vehicle restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with a particular focus on preventing non-compliant vehicles from entering the Capital through inter-state borders and alternative routes.

At a follow-up inter-state coordination meeting held on Thursday, officials from Delhi, Haryana and neighbouring areas discussed measures to ensure the strict implementation of directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Among the key measures discussed was the installation of digital display screens at strategic diversion points to inform commuters about the prevailing GRAP restrictions and alternative routes.

9,758 end-of-life vehicles impounded The Delhi Traffic Police have impounded 9,758 end-of-life (EOL) vehicles as part of its enforcement drive against overage vehicles in the Capital

To raise awareness about the issue, the traffic police have has organised a four-day EOL Vehicles Awareness Mela from November 12 to 15, covering the eastern, central and northern ranges

Public address systems will also be installed at border points to communicate the restrictions to motorists and the general public.

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The police will strengthen deployment at border entry points, alternative routes and entry loops to identify, intercept and divert vehicles that do not comply with the applicable restrictions. Officials were also directed to intensify checks for valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

The meeting also focused on strict action against end-of-life vehicles in accordance with the applicable directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. These include restrictions on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

Inter-state bus movement into Delhi also came under scrutiny. The officials concerned were directed to ensure that buses violating the applicable GRAP restrictions are not allowed to enter the Capital.

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Wherever feasible, such buses should be stopped at their points of origin rather than being intercepted after reaching Delhi.

The traffic police also plans to engage transporters and bus operators through sensitisation meetings to ensure they are aware of the restrictions and communicate the applicable regulations to their drivers.