GRAP-II curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses 300

Delhi-NCR has moved into Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with the Capital’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 324 on Monday, triggering tighter restrictions on transport, dust control, waste burning and government office timings across the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the measures with immediate effect after Delhi’s AQI rose sharply from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1 and then 324 on November 2.

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The commission said adverse weather conditions had contributed to the deterioration in the air quality and forecasts indicated that it was likely to remain in the “very poor category” in the coming days.

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For residents, the shift to GRAP Stage II means higher parking charges to discourage private vehicle use, while people have been urged to rely more on public transport. Residents have also been advised to choose less congested routes, maintain vehicle air filters and avoid activities that generate smoke in homes, outside buildings and public spaces.

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Open burning of solid waste and biomass is to be prevented, while dust-generating construction activity is to be controlled. Roads will undergo daily mechanical and vacuum sweeping, backed by water sprinkling and dust suppressants on busy corridors and congestion points.

The measures also reach government workplaces. Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar have been directed to stagger the timings of state government and municipal offices. Local administrations in other NCR districts may take similar decisions, while the Centre may decide on timings for its offices.

Construction and demolition sites will face increased inspections, particularly at identified pollution hotspots. Resident welfare associations have also been asked to provide electricity and electric heaters for workers involved in security, cleaning and gardening, reducing the need for open burning.

The measures under GRAP Stage I will continue alongside the new restrictions, with the CAQM saying the situation will be monitored and reviewed regularly.

DMRC to run 20 additional Metro trips

With GRAP-II measures coming into effect in Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Tuesday, taking the total number of extra daily trips across its network to 40. The move aims to encourage commuters to opt for public transport over private vehicles and help mitigate vehicular pollution in the Capital.