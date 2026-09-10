Greater Noida magistrate who issued notice to student over CJP protest suspended, SC told

The Greater Noida Executive Magistrate -- who issued a notice to a Gautam Buddha University student seeking a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh from him over his alleged campaign for a protest by the CJP -- has been suspended, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the statement before a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant during hearing on a petition filed by the student, Akshat Tripathi, challenging the notice issued to him under Section 130 of the BNSS.

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As senior advocate PV Dinesh said a strong message must go to such officers, Mehta said the officer has already been suspended.

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Taking strong exception to the Magistrate issuing a notice to the student over his participation in the CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest despite its orders to the contrary, the Supreme Court had on Wednesday said it will ask him to explain his action.

"How could a Magistrate dare issue a notice? We made clear no coercive action against any student! No Magistrate could violate that order,” the CJI had said as he wondered how the executive magistrate could issue such a notice when the top court had directed that no penal action would be taken against students.

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"We are surprised how can the magistrate issue a notice when we have already annulled. No penal action against any student. It was a clear-cut order," added the CJI Kant, asked the lawyer to place the facts on record and said, "We will ask for an explanation. Let him explain,” the Bench had said.

Tripathi had moved the top court challenging a notice issued by the Magistrate asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount for allegedly encouraging fellow students to join a proposed CJP dharna.

The notice was issued by the Executive Magistrate III, Greater Noida, against Tripathi under Section 126/135of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita after a police report alleged that he was instigating other students to participate in a proposed protest.

Tripathi denied the allegations and claimed that he had participated in the protest peacefully.

The notice issued on September 4 under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has already been revoked.