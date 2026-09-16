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Home / Delhi / Greater Noida society faces owl attack scare

Greater Noida society faces owl attack scare

 7 birds rescued after residents injured

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:20 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The rescued owls in a Greater Noida society.
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The forest department rescued seven owls from a housing society in Greater Noida West after residents complained of repeated attacks by the birds. The rescued owls included two adults and five chicks.

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The owls had reportedly been swooping down on residents at La Residencia Society, attacking several people and leaving some with bleeding injuries to their heads.

Following repeated complaints, a forest department team reached the society and captured all seven owls from the premises.

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A resident Bijoy Tripathi speaking to media said, "The owls seemed like threat to everyone. We normally do not see such a behaviour from owls, they never like human interactions."

The birds were subsequently rescued and taken away, bringing relief to residents who had been facing repeated attacks.

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