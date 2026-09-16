Greater Noida society faces owl attack scare

Advertisement

The forest department rescued seven owls from a housing society in Greater Noida West after residents complained of repeated attacks by the birds. The rescued owls included two adults and five chicks.

Advertisement

The owls had reportedly been swooping down on residents at La Residencia Society, attacking several people and leaving some with bleeding injuries to their heads.

Following repeated complaints, a forest department team reached the society and captured all seven owls from the premises.

Advertisement

A resident Bijoy Tripathi speaking to media said, "The owls seemed like threat to everyone. We normally do not see such a behaviour from owls, they never like human interactions."

The birds were subsequently rescued and taken away, bringing relief to residents who had been facing repeated attacks.