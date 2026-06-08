Green belt, Smart City upgrades: Manesar set for Chandigarh-style makeover

Manesar is set for a major urban transformation, with the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) unveiling plans to develop the city on the lines of Chandigarh’s famed landscaped design. The ambitious initiative aims to create greener roads, aesthetically designed roundabouts, improved air quality and smarter civic infrastructure over the next six months.

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Under the plan, major roundabouts on roads maintained by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will be redesigned to resemble Chandigarh’s iconic traffic circles, known for their lush landscaping and organised urban character. Municipal officials said the revamp was intended to improve both the city’s visual appeal and traffic management.

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A key component of the project is the development of nearly 35km of green belts across the city. These stretches will be created through public-private partnerships and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, with industries operating in the region being encouraged to participate in the city's greening drive. Treated water from sewage treatment plants will be used for irrigation and maintenance of the green corridors, reducing pressure on freshwater resources.

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To tackle dust pollution, which remains a major concern in the rapidly industrialising city, the civic body also plans to install anti-smog infrastructure, including anti-smog towers and enhanced dust-control measures. Officials said the city will additionally witness the deployment of CCTV surveillance systems and the establishment of an integrated command and control centre for better monitoring of civic services and public spaces.

The proposed makeover comes as Manesar continues to evolve from an industrial township into a major urban centre within the Gurugram region. Civic authorities believe the Chandigarh-inspired model will help improve quality of life, boost environmental sustainability and create a more organised urban landscape for residents and investors alike.

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Officials said implementation of the project was expected to begin shortly, with the first visible changes likely to emerge within the next six months if CSR partnerships and funding commitments are finalised on schedule.