Green belts cry for attention

Many green belts in Faridabad have fallen victim to poor maintenance. The “lungs of the city”, which should have abundant trees and plants, have been turning into virtual garbage dumps. Additionally, vendors and commercial units encroaching upon these green belts can be seen at many spots. It is shocking that even sewage is being dumped at green belts in areas like Greater Faridabad with impunity. The authorities should ensure proper upkeep of greenery in the larger interest of society. AK Gaur, Faridabad
Install streetlights in Udyog Vihar
The main road in Udyog Vihar area of Gurugram was laid in 2019. The department had also installed poles for streetlights, but failed to install the latter in five years. As the area houses many corporates, many foreign clients and colleagues also visit this area. The lack of civic amenities brings bad name to the city. But, political leaders seem to not give two hoots about our problems as it is a non-residential area and would apparently “not affect” their votes. Gaurav Kakkar, Gurugram
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...