Green belts cry for attention

Many green belts in Faridabad have fallen victim to poor maintenance. The “lungs of the city”, which should have abundant trees and plants, have been turning into virtual garbage dumps. Additionally, vendors and commercial units encroaching upon these green belts can be seen at many spots. It is shocking that even sewage is being dumped at green belts in areas like Greater Faridabad with impunity. The authorities should ensure proper upkeep of greenery in the larger interest of society. AK Gaur, Faridabad

Install streetlights in Udyog Vihar

The main road in Udyog Vihar area of Gurugram was laid in 2019. The department had also installed poles for streetlights, but failed to install the latter in five years. As the area houses many corporates, many foreign clients and colleagues also visit this area. The lack of civic amenities brings bad name to the city. But, political leaders seem to not give two hoots about our problems as it is a non-residential area and would apparently “not affect” their votes. Gaurav Kakkar, Gurugram

What our readers say

