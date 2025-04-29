Green push: Diesel vehicles to be replaced with EVs in 60 days in Delhi

In a significant move to reduce pollution and protect wildlife habitats, Delhi’s Forest Department has announced plans to replace all of its diesel vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) within 60 days.

The decision was announced by Delhi Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday through a standing order issued to the department.

As part of the directive, the Forest Department must prepare and submit a detailed transition plan within seven days. Alongside the replacement of its own fleet, the government has also strictly prohibited the entry of non-essential, non-electric vehicles — both government and private — into all forest and protected areas of the city with immediate effect.

“Delhi’s forests deserve quiet, clean mobility – not smoke and noise,” Sirsa said, underlining the government’s commitment to protecting natural ecosystems and promoting clean technologies.

The initiative is part of a larger environmental protection plan by the Delhi Government, which has earmarked Rs 506 crore in the current budget for environment and forest-related projects. The allocation will support enhanced environmental monitoring, pollution control measures, biodiversity conservation efforts, and the creation of urban green spaces.

The government also plans to launch a massive greening drive to plant around 70 lakh saplings across Delhi. The initiative is expected to significantly expand the city’s green cover, improve air quality, and promote urban biodiversity.

“Creating a greener, cleaner Delhi is not a distant dream — it is a living commitment. By embracing clean technologies and nurturing our forests, we are shaping a healthier, stronger future for every citizen of Delhi,” Sirsa added.

The Minister credited the strategic push for environmental conservation to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, stating that the city’s development model would now place greater emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices.