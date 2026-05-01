Grief grips Mayapuri as bodies of three MP boat capsize victims return home

Grief hung heavy over West Delhi’s Mayapuri on Saturday as the bodies of three members of a single family, who died in the Jabalpur cruise tragedy, were brought back home, leaving an entire neighbourhood in mourning.

Advertisement

As ambulances arrived at Khajan Basti, anguished cries pierced the silence. Relatives broke down as the coffins were taken out, while neighbours gathered in large numbers for a final glimpse. Many stood in tears, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss that has shattered a family across three generations.

Advertisement

The deceased - Madhur Massey (62), her daughter Mareena Massey (39), and Marina’s four-year-old son Trishaan - had travelled to Jabalpur earlier this week along with other family members for a function. What was meant to be a celebratory trip turned into an unimaginable tragedy when the cruise vessel they were on capsized amid strong winds at Bargi Dam on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Three members of the family — Mareena’s husband Pradeep, their 14-year-old daughter Siya, fondly called Pihu, and her father Julius Massey (65) - survived the incident.

Relatives alleged negligence on the part of the authorities. A family member, Naresh, said the boat continued operating despite adverse weather warnings. “If the boat was still out after an advisory, it raises serious questions. It was overcrowded with 40-50 people. Locals had even warned them, and passengers requested to return, but the operators did not listen,” he said.

Advertisement

Mareena’s brother Gladvin described the loss as devastating and questioned the safety of the vessel. “My mother, my sister and her young son — all three are gone. People had warned against proceeding further, but the cruise moved ahead. It was an old vessel, and this tragedy happened because of negligence,” he said.

In Khajan Basti, the atmosphere remained sombre as the bodies were kept briefly at the residence before being taken to a cemetery in Dwarka for the last rites. The narrow lanes of the locality fell silent, with residents describing the loss as deeply personal.

Locals and relatives have also raised serious questions over safety arrangements on the cruise, alleging negligence and lack of timely response. A widely circulated image showing a mother and child sharing a single life jacket has further intensified the anguish and anger.

Family members recalled that just moments before the incident, the group had been smiling, recording videos and enjoying the evening by the Narmada. Within minutes, the mood shifted from joy to panic as strong winds lashed the waters and the vessel overturned.

As the bereaved family begins to cope with the irreparable loss, demands for accountability have intensified, with relatives urging the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.