Ground caves in,1 injured

New Delhi, December 14
A labourer engaged in digging work for a road near the Delhi airport was injured when a portion of the ground caved in on Wednesday, the police said.
After getting information about the incident, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A police officer said action will be taken in the matter as per law, the officer said.
