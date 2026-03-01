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Home / Delhi / Ground Report: Fuel supply smooth at key Delhi stations

Ground Report: Fuel supply smooth at key Delhi stations

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 12:39 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Car owners get their vehicles refueled at a petrol pump at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
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After the government stated that there is no fuel shortage in the country, a ground check across five petrol filling stations in Delhi presents a picture that aligns with those claims.

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At Arun Jaitley Stadium’s Chaddha Service Station (Hindustan Petroleum dealership), owner Rajeev Chaddha said there has been no disruption at any point. “We are getting tankers on time,” he added. The last supply reached yesterday and current stock remains available.

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A similar response came from Bharat Petroleum’s dealer Raizada Motors in Daryaganj. The manager Kanhaiya Lal said, “No issue reported so far and the next supply is expected at 10 pm."

At Sondhi Motors in Connaught Place, another dealer of Bharat Petroleum, manager Vasudev Yadav confirmed that supply lines are functioning normally.

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Yashpal, manager at Indian Oil’s Baba Filling Station on Minto Road, also confirmed the regular supply of oil tankers.

No shortages or delays in oil supply was reported at Irwin Road Service Station near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Abhishek Motors in Meera Bagh and Rama Service Station in Anand Vihar.

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