GST collection up 15% in first quarter, says Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

The Delhi Government has collected Rs 8,028.91 crore as GST in the first quarter of this financial year, witnessing an increase of 15 per cent over the GST collection made in the same period in the last fiscal. In 2022-23, the government made Rs 6,985.05 crore in the first quarter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Governments often say that they don’t have money for making good schools and hospitals. But our government in Delhi has shown that honest governance leads to increased revenue. Delhi’s first quarter GST collection has increased by an impressive 15% from last year. This is how we will have money to build more schools, more hospitals and more infrastructure for the people of Delhi.”

Finance Minister Atishi stressed the Delhi Government has increased the Budget consistently for the past eight years without imposing any new taxes on the public.

The growth of Delhi’s economy and Budget growth has made it clear that the funds in the government treasury will increase.

Therefore, for those governments which claim to have a shortage of funds, the Kejriwal government is a example that an honest government not only increases its revenue, but also provides good schools, mohalla clinics, and quality hospitals to the people of Delhi, the minister added.

She said in Delhi GST collection has consistently increased. Looking at the figures of GST, in the first quarter when GST was introduced in 2018-19, the GST collection was Rs 4,419.71 crore. “It increased to Rs 4,668.23 crore in 2019-20. Due to the lockdown in the first quarter of 2020-21, businesses were closed, and the collection dropped to Rs 2,474.78 crore. However, as soon as the lockdown was lifted, the GST collection increased, and in the first quarter of 2021-22, it reached Rs 4,014.98 crore.