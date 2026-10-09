GST reforms will simplify tax regime: Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday welcomed the reforms proposed at the 57th GST Council meeting, saying the measures would make the tax regime more transparent, efficient and business-friendly while improving the ease of doing business.

Gupta, who attended the meeting at Bharat Mandapam, said automation of the refund process would enable businesses to receive refunds faster and improve the competitiveness of exporters. She also welcomed the proposed automated cancellation of GST registration, saying it would reduce delays for taxpayers closing their businesses. The Chief Minister said the GST registration process was also being simplified, including for small sellers operating through e-commerce platforms. She said the proposed changes relating to arrest and prosecution provisions would create a more favourable environment for businesses.

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She expressed hope that the reforms would boost Delhi’s economic sector and contribute to the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra also welcomed the decisions, saying more than 10 lakh traders and members of the industrial sector in Delhi would directly benefit from the measures. Malhotra said the proposed removal of the power of arrest under the GST and increase in the prosecution threshold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore would reduce the fear of legal action among small and medium-sized businesses. The general penalty had also been proposed to be reduced from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000, he said.

He said more than 38,000 exporters would benefit from faster GST refunds on services, plant and machinery, with 90 per cent of the refund claim proposed to be released immediately after risk-based verification. Malhotra termed the measures the second phase of “GST 2.0”, saying the focus had now moved beyond rate rationalisation towards making the system simpler, more accessible and easier to comply with.