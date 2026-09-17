GTB Hospital to get 250-bed super speciality, trauma block at Rs 244 cr

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The seven-storeyed facility, to be built within the existing GTB Hospital campus, will come up under Phase-IV of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and is targeted to be operational by 2028. The project will not require additional land.

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The new block will have 77 critical care beds, nine modern operation theatres and 48 specialist OPD rooms. It will provide 24x7 emergency and trauma care, diagnostics, surgery and intensive care under one roof.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said GTB Hospital is the only major government hospital in East Delhi and continues to face a heavy patient load. Almost all its beds remain occupied. In view of this, there was a need to expand modern trauma facilities for accident victims and critical emergency cases. Once the new block becomes operational, critical patients will have access to 24x7 emergency and trauma care, specialist treatment, diagnostics, surgery and intensive care at one place. The Delhi Government aims to expand the capacity of government hospitals while ensuring that people receive better and timely medical care when they need it.

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Spread over around 22,550 square metres, the block will comprise a basement, ground floor and six upper floors. The basement will house a blood bank and laboratory, while the ground floor will have a 24x7 emergency department along with CT scan, MRI and X-ray facilities.

A 72-bed ICU will be located on the second floor, while the fourth and fifth floors will accommodate 175 general and private ward beds. The sixth floor will house offices, classrooms and a laboratory for training doctors.

Of the 250 beds, 20 will be earmarked for emergency care, five for Burns ICU, 70 for ICU care, four for isolation, 22 for pre and post surgery care, 102 for general wards and 25 for private rooms.

The facility will offer specialist services, including neurology, orthopaedics, dermatology and dental care, besides diagnostic services such as ultrasound and laboratory testing. Nine operation theatres will cater to surgical requirements, while a blood bank with full blood storage facilities will also be established.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said timely treatment is crucial in serious accident cases. The new block will bring together all essential facilities, from emergency care and diagnostics to intensive care and surgery, in an integrated manner. This will expand East Delhi’s capacity to treat serious accident and emergency cases. A committee comprising senior officials from the Central and Delhi governments will be constituted to monitor the project. The committee will meet every three months to review the progress of construction. The hospital is targeted to become operational in 2028.

The PMSSY is a Centre-backed scheme aimed at strengthening and upgrading medical facilities in government hospitals, with the cost of projects shared by the Central and state governments.

The new block is expected to augment GTB Hospital’s capacity to handle serious accident and emergency cases in East Delhi, with expanded trauma care, intensive care, surgery and diagnostic facilities.