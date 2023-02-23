Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

PTI
New Delhi, February 23
The Delhi Prisons Department raided alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's cell in Mandoli Jail and recovered a pair of Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000, officials said on Thursday.
CCTV footage of the recent operation being circulated on social media platforms shows Chandrashekhar weeping in front of jailor Deepak Sharma.
Officials said the raid included the Prisons Department and other security personnel.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries.
Chandrashekhar, 33, was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a local jail last week. A Delhi court later sent him to nine-day ED custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...