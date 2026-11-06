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Home / Delhi / Guinean national held at IGI Airport with 70 capsules of cocaine/MDMA concealed in his body

Guinean national held at IGI Airport with 70 capsules of cocaine/MDMA concealed in his body

The seized contraband has an estimated illicit market value of around Rs 5 crore

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:18 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The passenger, who arrived at Terminal 3 from Conakry via Addis Ababa, was intercepted by Customs officers acting on specific intelligence. Representative image: iStock
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Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have arrested a Guinean national for allegedly smuggling narcotics concealed inside his body.

As many as 70 oval-shaped capsules weighing 1.068 kg were recovered from him under medical supervision at Safdarjung Hospital. The seized contraband has an estimated illicit market value of around Rs 5 crore.

The passenger, who arrived at Terminal 3 from Conakry via Addis Ababa on October 28, was intercepted by Customs officers acting on specific intelligence. He was diverted to the Green Channel for X-ray screening of his baggage.

During further questioning, the passenger disclosed that he had concealed narcotic substances inside his body. Following court orders, he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital under medical supervision, where the capsules were recovered in two stages. While 36 capsules were retrieved initially, another 34 were recovered subsequently, taking the total to 70.

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The capsules were tightly wrapped in transparent plastic and contained a white powdery substance. Preliminary tests indicated the presence of suspected cocaine/MDMA.

The recovered substance was seized under Section 43(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger was arrested on October 29 under Section 43(b) of the Act. A case has been registered under Sections 8, 21, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

After his discharge from the hospital, the accused will be sent to Tihar Jail. Further investigation is under way to establish the source of the contraband and identify possible links in the drug trafficking network.

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