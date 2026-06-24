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Home / Delhi / Gujarat woman held outside Delhi’s Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for sending over 200 hoax threat emails

Gujarat woman held outside Delhi’s Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for sending over 200 hoax threat emails

The arrested identified as Seema Lohumi, a resident of Kishapur, Ahmedabad, Gujarat was undergoing medical treatment for psychological distress

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:02 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A 41-year-old woman from Gujarat was arrested from outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi for sending threatening and hoax emails to senior government officials, dignitaries, government offices, institutions and other establishments, police said on Wednesday.

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The arrested identified as Seema Lohumi, a resident of Kishapur, Ahmedabad, Gujarat was undergoing medical treatment for psychological distress.

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According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma, the arrest was made after sustained technical analysis which revealed that the sender had been transmitting such emails since February 9, and had sent more than 200 emails to various recipients across the country. The enquiry primarily focused on the email account being used for transmitting these communications.

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Following receipt of another threat email on June 18, intensified efforts were undertaken to identify and trace the sender and on Sunday, technical surveillance indicated the presence of the suspect in the vicinity of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, New Delhi and she was later arrested, Sharma added.

During the enquiry, it emerged that she had been sending the aforementioned emails to multiple recipients over a prolonged period. Verification further revealed that she had been undergoing medical treatment, as confirmed by her family members, the DCP mentioned.

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The emails were sent to senior government officials, dignitaries, government offices, institutions and other establishments. The emails contained false information regarding the presence of bombs at high-profile locations, allegations relating to EVMs, corruption-related complaints, Aravalli-related issues and other threatening content, causing concern among recipient agencies.

Further investigation is under way, the cop mentioned.

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