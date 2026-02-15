DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Gupta meets MTS employees; assures support

Gupta meets MTS employees; assures support

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:32 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met the multi-tasking staff (MTS) employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Jan Seva Sadan on Saturday.

Advertisement

During the meeting, MTS employees expressed their gratitude to the state government for approving a salary hike.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the government viewed “respect for the Karmayogi” as a guiding principle of good governance. “Every employee is not just part of the system, but a pillar in the creation of a developed Delhi,” she said, adding that honouring and empowering municipal workers dedicated to the service of Delhi remained a top priority.

Advertisement

The gathering was attended by several dignitaries and officials, including Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Municipal Corporation of Delhi Leader of the House Pravesh Vahi and other senior officials.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts