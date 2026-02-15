Gupta meets MTS employees; assures support

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met the multi-tasking staff (MTS) employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Jan Seva Sadan on Saturday.

During the meeting, MTS employees expressed their gratitude to the state government for approving a salary hike.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the government viewed “respect for the Karmayogi” as a guiding principle of good governance. “Every employee is not just part of the system, but a pillar in the creation of a developed Delhi,” she said, adding that honouring and empowering municipal workers dedicated to the service of Delhi remained a top priority.

The gathering was attended by several dignitaries and officials, including Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Municipal Corporation of Delhi Leader of the House Pravesh Vahi and other senior officials.