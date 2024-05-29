Gurdwara body to implement Seventh Pay Commission for Harkrishan schools’ staff

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has decided to implement 7th Pay Commission for staff of Guru Harkrishan Public Schools. It has also decided to increase salary of the committee’s staff by 10 percent.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said the organisation had also decided to rationalise additional staff recruited during the tenure of PS Sarna.

They said they would implement the policy of the Education Department and the DSGMC would not adopt any independent policy of its own. They added that a committee had been formed to look into the issue.

They said it was also decided to increase students’ fee, as it had not been increased since a long time. “However, while implementing the decision, we will ensure that parents are not burdened by this increase,” they stated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.