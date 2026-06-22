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Home / Delhi / Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University awards 490 degrees, holds 1st alumni meet on East Delhi campus

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University awards 490 degrees, holds 1st alumni meet on East Delhi campus

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:20 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) marked a significant milestone on Sunday as the University School of Automation and Robotics (USAR) organised its first degree distribution ceremony and alumni meet on the East Delhi campus.

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The event brought together graduating students, alumni, faculty members, university officials and distinguished guests in a celebration of academic achievement and institutional growth. The ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor, senior university officials, faculty members, and other dignitaries.

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A special highlight of the event was the presentation of handcrafted paintings created by Foundation students of the University School of Design and Innovation (USDI) to dignitaries. The artworks reflected the students’ creativity and showcased the university’s emphasis on innovation, culture and design thinking.

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Presenting the annual report, Prof Arvinder Kaur, Dean of USAR and USDI, highlighted the school’s achievements in academics, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, industry collaborations, placements, and student accomplishments during the academic year. She congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence while upholding the values of integrity, innovation, and lifelong learning.

The Vice Chancellor inspired the students to embrace future challenges with confidence and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation through their knowledge and skills.

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The ceremony’s main attraction was the conferment of degrees on students. A total of 490 degrees were awarded — 474 B.Tech degrees from USAR and 16 from USDI under the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Master of Design (M.Des) programmes.

Degrees were distributed across various programmes, including B.Tech (artificial intelligence & data science), artificial intelligence & machine learning, industrial internet of things, and automation & robotics.

The university also honoured the top three academic performers from each B.Tech programme. Among the awardees were Rhythm Kulshrestha, Rahul Jain and Rai Jaiswal from AI & DS; Yash Gupta, Shambhavi Mishra and Shantanu Kumar from AI & ML; Mili Anand, Vipul Goyal and Vishal Mittal from IIoT; and Vrinda Bhardwaj, Shubham Bhardwaj and Aparna Garg from automation & robotics. Kartikey was recognised as the academic topper of the B.Des programme.

The occasion marked the successful graduation of the East Delhi Campus’s first batch of students, recognizing their years of hard work and preparing them for professional careers and higher education opportunities.

The event also featured the first alumni meet, providing graduates an opportunity to reconnect with faculty members and peers while strengthening their association with the university. A key outcome of the meet was the election of an alumni committee, which will serve as a platform for networking, mentoring, professional collaboration, and continued engagement between alumni and the institution.

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