Delhi BJP chief posts Atishi’s controversial video on X, challenges Kejriwal to register FIR

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday posted the controversial video of AAP leader Atishi on his X handle and challenged Arvind Kejriwal for registration of an FIR against him.

The police in AAP-ruled Punjab have registered an FIR against the law minister of the BJP-led Delhi government for posting a video clip of Atishi, accusing her of insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The BJP minister and MLAs on Tuesday accused Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi of using “derogatory” language against Guru Tegh Bahadur after a discussion on his martyrdom anniversary programme, held in November last year.

Atishi has refuted the charge with AAP claiming that the video clip was tampered with by the BJP.

“The video posted by Kapil Mishra on X is ‘authentic’, and Speaker of the (Delhi) Assembly has ordered a forensic examination and the truth will be out once the report comes,” Sachdeva said in a press conference.

“I myself and thousands of BJP workers are posting Atishi’s video on X. If Kejriwal has the courage, he should get FIRs registered against all of us,” Sachdeva challenged the national convener of AAP.

He said that no BJP worker in Delhi is afraid of “false” FIRs being lodged at the behest of Kejriwal.

On the very day the incident took place in the Assembly, Atishi left for Goa, Sachdeva charged and further claimed that during the subsequent three days of Assembly proceedings, the AAP leader did not present her side despite the Speaker urging her to.

“After AAP MLAs demanded a forensic investigation, the Speaker ordered the probe of the video. However, even before the forensic report was submitted, the Punjab government gave Atishi a clean chit and registered an FIR against minister Kapil Mishra,” he said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has issued notices to three top Punjab Police officers seeking their replies as to how the FIR was registered based on a video recording that is the property of the House.

Meanwhile, several AAP leaders, including its Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained on Sunday when they were holding a protest against the BJP over the Guru Tegh Bahadur issue.

“The BJP should apologise for making fake videos in relation to Guru Tegh Bahadur. This is their dirty politics. They made this fake video to run away from the real issues of Delhi,” AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said.

People will not forgive this disrespect of the Guru; all BJP leaders should apologise, he charged.