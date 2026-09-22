Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice was for religious freedom, right to conscience: L-G

Addressing a national seminar on the Bani of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Hansraj College, University of Delhi (DU), Sandhu said the Guru’s message went beyond religious and spiritual teachings, encompassing truth, courage, sacrifice, compassion and freedom of thought.

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“The Bani of Guru Tegh Bahadur is not merely religious or spiritual literature; it speaks of truth, courage, sacrifice, compassion and freedom of thought. His teachings remind us that even in difficult circumstances, we must not compromise on our fundamental values,” Sandhu said.

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Highlighting the Guru’s message of ‘Chardi Kala’, Sandhu said it represented the ability to remain courageous during adversity and continue serving humanity with a positive outlook.

“His greatest message is ‘Chardi Kala’, which means never losing courage even in difficult circumstances and continuing to serve humanity with a positive outlook,” he said.

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Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sandhu said, “The tradition of our Gurus is the foundation of our national character, our culture and our fundamental ethos.”