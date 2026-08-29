Gurugram: 3 held for providing bank accounts for cyber fraud

The Gurugram police have arrested three persons for allegedly providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters involved in an online task scam.

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According to the police, on October 21 last year, a person lodged a complaint, stating they were contacted through WhatsApp and Telegram and lured with a part-time job by completing online tasks. He was cheated of around Rs 3.30 lakh. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Cyber Crime Manesar Police Station.

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While investigating, the police team arrested three accused from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

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The accused were identified as Krishak Sharma, a resident of Sector-I, Jankipuram, Lucknow, Vinay Kumar Sharma alias Anshu, a resident of Sector-H, Jankipuram, Lucknow; and Kashan Ahmad, a resident of Village Mishrpur Barkhurdar, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Rs 50,000 of the defrauded amount was credited into a bank account in the name of Krishak Sharma. He had provided his bank account to Vinay Kumar Sharma, alias Anshu, for use in cyber fraud. Vinay later sold the same bank account to Kashan Ahmad. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police officer.