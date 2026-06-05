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Home / Delhi / Gurugram admn orders safety audit of commercial complexes

Gurugram admn orders safety audit of commercial complexes

70% of establishments running with no or expired fire NOCs

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:31 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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In wake of the recent fire tragedy at Malviya Nagar, the Gurugram administration has ordered fire safety audits for all commercial establishments and warned of strict action against those found violating prescribed norms. According to a recent survey by fire authorities, 70 per cent of establishments in the city are running with no or expired fire NOCs, and malls, restaurants, shopping complexes and small commercial establishments are operating in violation of safety norms.

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Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh on Thursday directed the Fire Department to conduct comprehensive inspections of commercial properties across the district, including malls, office complexes, hotels, restaurants, showrooms and other business establishments. The move comes amid growing scrutiny of fire preparedness in public and commercial spaces following multiple fire-related incidents reported in Gurugram in recent months.

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“The safety of citizens is the district administration’s priority. It is essential that all institutions strictly comply with fire safety regulations to prevent any untoward incident,” said the DC. He added that negligence in adhering to fire safety norms would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

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According to the administration, the Fire Department will carry out phased fire safety audits covering key aspects such as the availability and functionality of firefighting equipment, emergency exit arrangements, fire alarm systems, operational status of fire extinguishers and other critical safety infrastructure.

Officials said the audit exercise was aimed at identifying potential risks and ensuring that commercial establishments were adequately equipped to respond to emergencies. The inspections will also assess whether buildings are complying with mandatory fire safety requirements and maintaining necessary equipment in working condition.

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The DC said establishments found violating fire safety standards would face action under relevant rules and regulations. Owners and operators would also be directed to immediately rectify deficiencies and implement necessary safety measures.

Appealing to business owners and managers, Uttam Singh urged them to regularly maintain fire safety infrastructure and ensure that employees were made aware of emergency response procedures. “Strict compliance with prescribed standards can help prevent loss of life and property during emergencies,” he said.

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