 Gurugram bars plying of non-motorised vehicles during rain : The Tribune India

A waterlogged road after a downpour in Gurugram. File



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 27

To ensure resident safety during rains, the Gurugram administration has barred plying of non-motorised transport (NMT) in the district during rain. The violators will be penalised.

More pumps set up

  • GMDA officials said the capacity of existing water pumps had been increased in the Narsinghpur area
  • The GMDA has installed two pumps of 70 HP capacity and three pumps of 50 HP. Two water pumps of 30 HP have been installed by NHAI
  • Now, five additional pumps of 10 HP capacity have been installed by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram

Imposing Section 144 in this regard, DC Nishant Yadav issued orders where it was further decided that underpasses would be closed if filled with water above a certain level.

The decision was taken at a special meeting held on waterlogging. The administration has formed a special anti-waterlogging team for the monsoon.

After identifying 114 key waterlogging spots, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav added 16 senior officials to the team who will not only help in managing waterlogging but will also work on removing the key reasons behind it.

The officials have been assigned different areas. As the first task, the team will survey drainage arrangements and submit a report regarding their condition.

“On basis of analysis of the recent rain, we have identified 114 waterlogged places. We have formed a special team to review and analyse the reasons behind it and to resolve those. In case of areas where long-term action is required for permanent resolution, the teams shall ensure speedy drainage. Each officer has been given 6-7 places where there is a possibility of waterlogging. When it rains, all the officers will remain in the field and will ensure that there is no waterlogging in their area,” said Yadav.

The DC said that while conducting site visits in their jurisdiction, it should be ensured that pump sets are in working condition, manpower has been assigned to run those and fuel is available.

As soon as the rain stops, the officer should make efforts such that the draining of water is done within half an hour. Helpline numbers 1800-180-1817 and 0124-4753555 have been issued by the district administration for complaints related to waterlogging in the district.

