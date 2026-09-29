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Home / Delhi / Gurugram Congress protests, seeks CEC resignation over voter list

Gurugram Congress protests, seeks CEC resignation over voter list

Party demands independent probe into alleged irregularities in voters' list, electoral process

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:58 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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AICC Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt, former MP Raj Babbar, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Rao Narendra Singh and party members during a protest against the Election Commission of India in Gurugram on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. Photo: PTI
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The Gurugram Rural and Urban district units of the Congress staged a protest in the city on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and an independent probe into alleged irregularities in the voters' list and electoral process.

The protest was led by rural district president Vardhan Yadav and urban district president Pankaj Dawar. Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh, AICC in-charge for Haryana Sanjay Dutt and former MP Raj Babbar attended the demonstration.

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Party workers marched from the district Congress office at Kaman Sarai to Sadar Bazaar, carrying flags and placards and an effigy of the Chief Election Commissioner. They raised slogans against the Election Commission and the Union government.

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The protesters demanded the CEC's resignation, greater transparency in the voter list revision process, an independent probe into the alleged irregularities and greater accountability from the poll body.

Sanjay Dutt said the Election Commission's neutrality and credibility were the foundation of democracy and that serious questions being raised against it required a transparent response. He demanded a high-level, independent probe into the allegations and said any criminal responsibility found should be dealt with under the law.

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Rao Narender Singh said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly raised concerns over the voters' list and the Special Intensive Revision process. He said allegations relating to Form-6 and the SIR exercise required an impartial inquiry and demanded that the Commission make the related data public.

Raj Babbar said every serious allegation concerning the electoral process deserved a transparent, factual response. He said any party's victory or defeat must rest solely on free and fair voting.

Dawar and Yadav said the Congress would continue to raise issues concerning voter rights and electoral transparency through democratic means.

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