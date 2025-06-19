Gurugram cops bust fake call centre in Delhi, four arrested

The Gurugram police have busted a fake call centre, which was being run in Delhi. The operator of the centre had duped people on the pretext of securing jobs for them at an airport. Four persons, including 3 women, have been arrested in this regard. The police have recovered 13 mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, a team, led by inspector Amit Kumar, conducted a raid at the call centre, located at Lal Kuan, Badarpur, in Delhi on Tuesday and arrested the four accused. The accused have been identified as call centre operator Raju, a native of Tilka Garhi village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, and his employees Sayma Bano; Niharika, alias Neeraj; and Karishma, residents of Delhi.

According to the police, the main accused, Raju, was involved in cyber fraud, and was arrested by the police in 2023. After coming out of jail, he again began committing cyber fraud by starting a call centre, where he duped victims on the pretext of getting jobs at an airport.

He hired the women on a salary of Rs 12,000 each and a commission of 2 per cent of the amount earned through cyber fraud.

“The main accused had given key-pad phones to his employees to make calls, and smartphones for sending WhatsApp messages. After a month of use, he used to break the phones and SIM cards, and replace them with new ones,” said ACP (Cyber) Vikas Kaushik.